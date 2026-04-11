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CTP (20260414 S3EAprSpecial4) BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026B Timothy Ward GOAT BTS/SP video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026B (S3EAprSpecial4) The GOAT Within

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with Timothy Ward about The Goat Within and why strength, cardio fitness, nutrition, and recovery matter more for longevity than most people realize. We connect his personal story to a practical system that helps adults reverse midlife decline and build real fitness momentum.

• Books and Authors Week context plus behind-the-scenes setup

• Timothy’s New Hampshire upbringing and a quick reality check on today’s housing bubble

• Childhood abuse and why sports become a safe place

• The shift from gym guesses to exercise science and kinesiology

• Why fitness is misunderstood and why recovery is a pillar, not a bonus

• Making a fitness book actionable with QR codes, links, and an interactive learning path

• Toxic food and the slow damage that shows up in your 40s and 50s

• The overlooked risk factor of low strength and low cardiorespiratory fitness

• The Fitness Quadrant blueprint and how momentum builds over 8 to 18 weeks

• Supplements vs peptide therapy and why education comes first

• LifeStrong ecosystems, home gym setups, and customized training

• Faith, mental health, and closing reflections

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politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
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