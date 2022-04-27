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FULL SHOW: Russia Cuts Off Gas To NATO Countries After General Austin’s Inflammatory Comments
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240 views • April 27, 2022
The Biden Administration continues to worsen the situation in Ukraine and increase the tension with Russia. After Lloyd Austin threatened to expand NATO and increase its aggression against Russia, Russia responded by cutting oil to NATO nations. Putin realizes the Biden Administration wants war so they can profit from it. Hollywood celebrities brag about doing blood rituals. Elon Musk calls out the American left for freaking out and illegitimately attacking him. The Biden Administration is getting ready to hand over American Sovereignty to Bill Gates and the WHO, effectively ending the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Owen Shroyer also takes calls from the audience.
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