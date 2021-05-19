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The Known and Unknown Risks of the New mRNA Inoculation with toxicologist Ashley Everly
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70 views • May 19, 2021
On this episode of Health made radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews toxicologist Ashley Everly about the COVID inoculation. She received her bachelor of science in Environmental Toxicology from UC Davis and worked as an intern at the California Environmental Protection Agency with the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Her firstborn’s vaccine injury propelled her to investigate medical research on natural health, nutrition, and vaccine safety, and this motivated her to create a free resource called Vaccine Guide.
Since then she has become a voice in the vaccine risk-aware community and has worked with various non-profit organizations, advocacy groups, and legal teams.
Learn more about the unknown and known risks of the COVID Innoculation
What is the difference between Traditional Vaccines and COVID vaccine
COVID Viral Vector Vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) versus mRNA technology in liposomal form (Pfizer and Moderna) effects on the body
Statistical Manipulation
If the data included the number of COVID cases reported by the vaccinated within 1 week of each shot statistically the shot would be between 4 - 6% effectiveness
Potential Harm as reported from VAERS the database reflects death and permanent injury is under-reported
Since then she has become a voice in the vaccine risk-aware community and has worked with various non-profit organizations, advocacy groups, and legal teams.
Learn more about the unknown and known risks of the COVID Innoculation
What is the difference between Traditional Vaccines and COVID vaccine
COVID Viral Vector Vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) versus mRNA technology in liposomal form (Pfizer and Moderna) effects on the body
Statistical Manipulation
If the data included the number of COVID cases reported by the vaccinated within 1 week of each shot statistically the shot would be between 4 - 6% effectiveness
Potential Harm as reported from VAERS the database reflects death and permanent injury is under-reported
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