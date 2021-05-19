BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Known and Unknown Risks of the New mRNA Inoculation with toxicologist Ashley Everly
HealthFreedomIdaho
HealthFreedomIdaho
63 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • May 19, 2021
On this episode of Health made radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews toxicologist Ashley Everly about the COVID inoculation. She received her bachelor of science in Environmental Toxicology from UC Davis and worked as an intern at the California Environmental Protection Agency with the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Her firstborn’s vaccine injury propelled her to investigate medical research on natural health, nutrition, and vaccine safety, and this motivated her to create a free resource called Vaccine Guide.
Since then she has become a voice in the vaccine risk-aware community and has worked with various non-profit organizations, advocacy groups, and legal teams.
Learn more about the unknown and known risks of the COVID Innoculation

What is the difference between Traditional Vaccines and COVID vaccine
COVID Viral Vector Vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) versus mRNA technology in liposomal form (Pfizer and Moderna) effects on the body
Statistical Manipulation
If the data included the number of COVID cases reported by the vaccinated within 1 week of each shot statistically the shot would be between 4 - 6% effectiveness
Potential Harm as reported from VAERS the database reflects death and permanent injury is under-reported
Keywords
risktoxicologisthealthmade radiocovidmrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

Laura Harris
Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Cassie B.
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy