TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd of 3 hours. Nov. 6, Lara Logan and Steve Bannon.

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Lara Logan lays out the agenda to flood the US and bring in 100 million to transform the nation permanently.
It's the master plan!
Lara shares more stunning stuff about the creation of a North American Union, which has been manipulated by (Kenyan-born, NWO player) Barack Obama, who was never constitutionally authorized to have have served as president over US.