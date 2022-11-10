TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd of 3 hours. Nov. 6, Lara Logan and Steve Bannon.

Lara Logan lays out the agenda to flood the US and bring in 100 million to transform the nation permanently.
It's the master plan!
Lara shares more stunning stuff about the creation of a North American Union, which has been manipulated by (Kenyan-born, NWO player) Barack Obama, who was never constitutionally authorized to have have served as president over US.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.