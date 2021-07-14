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VACCINES WITH GRAPHENE: ZINC HELPS RAISE GLUTATHIONE LEVELS AND GLUTATHIONE HELPS DEGRADE GRAPHENE OXIDE
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186 views • July 14, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/zinc-glutathione.html
In their program #81, La Quinta Columna keeps their research on how to detoxify graphene in the body. The team already mentioned that N-acetylcysteine and glutathione certainly work to degrade graphene, but today they talked about a very readily available supplement: zinc.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
In their program #81, La Quinta Columna keeps their research on how to detoxify graphene in the body. The team already mentioned that N-acetylcysteine and glutathione certainly work to degrade graphene, but today they talked about a very readily available supplement: zinc.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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