STILL HAVING EXCESS DEATH AND THE RED CROSS HAS RED FLAGS ABOUT VACCINATED BLOOD
The New American
Published 14 hours ago

If you are looking for good news about the jab, I don't have any.  All I have is the truth.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Ed Dowd And Ryan Cole Discuss The Coming Economic Crisis

https://rumble.com/v4fgq4o-ed-dowd-and-ryan-cole-discuss-the-coming-economic-crisis.html


2. TheNewAmerican.com - Veronika Kyrylenko - Dr. Ryan Cole: Is Blood Supply Compromised?

https://thenewamerican.com/video/dr-ryan-cole-is-blood-supply-compromised/


