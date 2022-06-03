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They Pulled This On MonKeypox Just Like They Did Event 201 & COVID
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30 views • June 03, 2022
In the same manner that Bill Gates and company established Event 201 just prior to COVID, another group established a tabletop exercise using... monkeypox. You really can't make this up!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/they-pulled-this-on-monkeypox-just-like-they-did-event-201-covid-video/
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