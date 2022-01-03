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ALL THE VACCINATED HAVE BEEN MICRO CHIPPED - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THEY TURN IT ON -
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175 views • January 03, 2022
ALL THE VACCINATED HAVE BEEN MICROCHIPPED - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THEY TURN IT ON. Be afraid, be very afraid. If you took the shots, you are the walking dead. And it's your own fault for being willfully ignorant. Oh yeah, if you vaccinated your kids you murdered them. May God have mercy on your miserable souls.
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