Scott Ritter_ Putin & Iran Order EMERGENCY Meeting, Israel LOSING Hezbollah War—Game Over IDF

Vladimir Putin has called a meeting with Iran in Turkmenistan to discuss the urgent crisis involving Israel's planned attack which could very well spiral into full fledged war. Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter returns for a mega livestream where he exposes Israel's path to destruction. This stream breaks down what comes next as fears of nuclear annihilation grow in the Middle East, Ukraine, and beyond.