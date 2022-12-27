SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 23DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Some Parents Have Fed into the Religion of Wokeism

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS
Blaze TV Host & Defend Our Kids TX's Sara Gonzales says the “sad reality” of the parents that take their children to “sexualised” drag queen shows is that they “aren’t good parents”.
“There is a large subset who they have just totally fed into this religion of ‘wokeism’,” Ms Gonzales told Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“They are literally sacrificing their children at the alter of ‘wokeism’.
“They are handing these children away to sexualise.”
