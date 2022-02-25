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Russia in Ukraine - Biblical Ramifications
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895 views • February 25, 2022
What Tribe are you from?: https://jahtruth.net/abraham
https://Christs.net/
https://jahtruth.net/horse
https://jahtruth.net/britca
https://jahtruth.net/amerca
https://jahtruth.net/covt
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/01/13/us-and-uks-choices-on-war-strategies-and-the-ruler-of-the-universes-protection/
http://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/44mal.htm#4_1
“The War has to happen, because they will not listen,” said JAH, Who has been warning the world for decades to return to God’s Perfect Royal Laws of Liberty, or perish. Think of it as Elijah warning the Northern Kingdom AGAIN (Malachi 4:1-6).
Ezek. 38:16 And thou shalt come up against My people of Israel, as a cloud to cover the land; it shall be in the latter days, and I will bring thee against My land, that the heathen may know Me, when I shall be sanctified in thee, O Gog, before their eyes.
Ezek. 38:17 Thus saith the Lord “I AM”; [Art] thou he of whom I have spoken in old time by My servants the Prophets of Israel, which prophesied in those days [many] years that I would bring thee against them?
Revelation 11:3-7
11:3 And I will give [power] unto my Two Witnesses (Isa. 43:12), and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred [and] threescore "days", clothed in sackcloth*. (42 months of 30 "days" each = 1260 "days", each day for a year - Num. 14:34; Ezekiel 4:6; Dan. 12:7).
11:4 These are the two "Olive" trees, and the two candlesticks (Ephraim – U.K. and Manasseh – U.S.) standing before the God of the Earth (Zech. 4, Deut. 33:16-17).
11:5 And if any man will hurt them, fire (gun-fire which looked as though it) proceedeth out of their mouth, and devoureth their enemies: and if any man will hurt them, he must in this manner be killed.
11:6 These have power to shut heaven, that it "rain" (spiritually) not in the days of their prophecy (by refusing to follow The Covenant): and have power over "waters" (ch. 17:15) to turn them to blood (reds/communists), and to smite the Earth with all plagues, as often as they will.
11:7 And when they shall have finished their Testimony (the 1260 "days" ended on 9/Dec./1917 - the day that Jerusalem was liberated from Gentile domination by Israel - British forces - Ezekiel 25:14), the beast (system - Satanic-Communism) that ascendeth out of the Bottomless Pit SHALL make war against them, and SHALL overcome them, and KILL them.
*The U.S. and U.K. (the PEOPLE Israel) are the two nations/two witnesses responsible for translating and publishing the Bible into the languages of the world
and delivering it to every nation. Unfortunately they have not kept The Covenant and thus will be punished (by Russia and China) for not being the demonstration people they promised God they would be (Deut. 27:26, 29:9-15).
https://Christs.net/
https://jahtruth.net/horse
https://jahtruth.net/britca
https://jahtruth.net/amerca
https://jahtruth.net/covt
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/01/13/us-and-uks-choices-on-war-strategies-and-the-ruler-of-the-universes-protection/
http://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/44mal.htm#4_1
“The War has to happen, because they will not listen,” said JAH, Who has been warning the world for decades to return to God’s Perfect Royal Laws of Liberty, or perish. Think of it as Elijah warning the Northern Kingdom AGAIN (Malachi 4:1-6).
Ezek. 38:16 And thou shalt come up against My people of Israel, as a cloud to cover the land; it shall be in the latter days, and I will bring thee against My land, that the heathen may know Me, when I shall be sanctified in thee, O Gog, before their eyes.
Ezek. 38:17 Thus saith the Lord “I AM”; [Art] thou he of whom I have spoken in old time by My servants the Prophets of Israel, which prophesied in those days [many] years that I would bring thee against them?
Revelation 11:3-7
11:3 And I will give [power] unto my Two Witnesses (Isa. 43:12), and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred [and] threescore "days", clothed in sackcloth*. (42 months of 30 "days" each = 1260 "days", each day for a year - Num. 14:34; Ezekiel 4:6; Dan. 12:7).
11:4 These are the two "Olive" trees, and the two candlesticks (Ephraim – U.K. and Manasseh – U.S.) standing before the God of the Earth (Zech. 4, Deut. 33:16-17).
11:5 And if any man will hurt them, fire (gun-fire which looked as though it) proceedeth out of their mouth, and devoureth their enemies: and if any man will hurt them, he must in this manner be killed.
11:6 These have power to shut heaven, that it "rain" (spiritually) not in the days of their prophecy (by refusing to follow The Covenant): and have power over "waters" (ch. 17:15) to turn them to blood (reds/communists), and to smite the Earth with all plagues, as often as they will.
11:7 And when they shall have finished their Testimony (the 1260 "days" ended on 9/Dec./1917 - the day that Jerusalem was liberated from Gentile domination by Israel - British forces - Ezekiel 25:14), the beast (system - Satanic-Communism) that ascendeth out of the Bottomless Pit SHALL make war against them, and SHALL overcome them, and KILL them.
*The U.S. and U.K. (the PEOPLE Israel) are the two nations/two witnesses responsible for translating and publishing the Bible into the languages of the world
and delivering it to every nation. Unfortunately they have not kept The Covenant and thus will be punished (by Russia and China) for not being the demonstration people they promised God they would be (Deut. 27:26, 29:9-15).
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