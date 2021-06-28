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We have seen it on the CDC web site and been blocked by FB for quoting the web site.
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462 views • June 28, 2021
Again we get the truth that 94% of the supposed deaths by Covid-19 were NOT Covid-19 deaths at all. Other reports from the CDC said the remaining 6% were old and frail people who were "presumed" to have died of Covid-19. In other words ZERO confirmed deaths from Covid-19. There is/was no pandemic. It is all lies to scare people into accepting the deadly vaccine.
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