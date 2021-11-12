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[Einstein The Earth Mover] The Michelson Morley Experiments "Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance"
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136 views • November 12, 2021
[Einstein The Earth Mover] The Michelson Morley Experiments "Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance"
"Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance"
- Albert Einstein
And thats from the Mason who had to invent the whole theory of relativity to fake prove the earth was moving at all. lmao
What experiments and observations have YOU done to prove the earth is spherical and/or flat?
How Einstein Made the Earth Move
(…When All the Experiments Showed it Didn’t Move)
https://www.theprinciplemovie.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Albert-Einstein-The-Earth-Mover.pdf
Einstein admits his 1905 special relativity theory is nonsense
https://www.gsjournal.net/Science-Journals/Essays-Relativity Theory/Download/4451
Flat Earth Origins: The Michelson Morley Experiments & Einstein "The Earth Mover" https://youtu.be/cp5FvxyZx1o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp5FvxyZx1o&;ab_channel=RyanZehm
_____________________________
Einstein Made the Earth Move
https://beyondthepoles.com/?p=14
In his 1881 and 1887 experiments, Albert Michelson discovered the Earth was not moving around the sun. As Michelson himself described the results of his own experiment: “This conclusion directly contradicts the explanation…which presupposes that the Earth moves.” But since his colleagues, including Albert Einstein, were die-hard Copernicans who didn’t want to believe that Michelson had discovered a motionless Earth, they proposed his experimental apparatus was distorted by the Earth’s motion through space and thus Michelson’s apparatus only made it appear as if it wasn’t moving. In scientific parlance, we call this the fallacy of petitio principii, that is, using as proof (a moving Earth) the very thing one is trying to prove (a moving Earth). Let me explain.
Michelson found the Earth wasn’t moving by using the speed of two light beams against one another.
The first light beam was pointed westward because it was the presumed direction of the Earth’s movement around the sun. The second light beam was pointed northward and thus away from the direction of the presumed moving Earth.
The first light beam should have been affected by the Earth’s movement through space if it the Earth is moving around the sun at the accepted speed of 66,000 mph. If so, the first beam would have traveled slower than the second light beam.
But that didn’t happen.
Both light beams traveled at nearly the same speed. According to Michelson, the first beam traveled only about one-sixth of the retarded speed needed if the Earth was moving around the sun. The conclusion, as Michelson notes above, should have been that the Earth isn’t moving around the sun.
"Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance"
- Albert Einstein
And thats from the Mason who had to invent the whole theory of relativity to fake prove the earth was moving at all. lmao
What experiments and observations have YOU done to prove the earth is spherical and/or flat?
How Einstein Made the Earth Move
(…When All the Experiments Showed it Didn’t Move)
https://www.theprinciplemovie.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Albert-Einstein-The-Earth-Mover.pdf
Einstein admits his 1905 special relativity theory is nonsense
https://www.gsjournal.net/Science-Journals/Essays-Relativity Theory/Download/4451
Flat Earth Origins: The Michelson Morley Experiments & Einstein "The Earth Mover" https://youtu.be/cp5FvxyZx1o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp5FvxyZx1o&;ab_channel=RyanZehm
_____________________________
Einstein Made the Earth Move
https://beyondthepoles.com/?p=14
In his 1881 and 1887 experiments, Albert Michelson discovered the Earth was not moving around the sun. As Michelson himself described the results of his own experiment: “This conclusion directly contradicts the explanation…which presupposes that the Earth moves.” But since his colleagues, including Albert Einstein, were die-hard Copernicans who didn’t want to believe that Michelson had discovered a motionless Earth, they proposed his experimental apparatus was distorted by the Earth’s motion through space and thus Michelson’s apparatus only made it appear as if it wasn’t moving. In scientific parlance, we call this the fallacy of petitio principii, that is, using as proof (a moving Earth) the very thing one is trying to prove (a moving Earth). Let me explain.
Michelson found the Earth wasn’t moving by using the speed of two light beams against one another.
The first light beam was pointed westward because it was the presumed direction of the Earth’s movement around the sun. The second light beam was pointed northward and thus away from the direction of the presumed moving Earth.
The first light beam should have been affected by the Earth’s movement through space if it the Earth is moving around the sun at the accepted speed of 66,000 mph. If so, the first beam would have traveled slower than the second light beam.
But that didn’t happen.
Both light beams traveled at nearly the same speed. According to Michelson, the first beam traveled only about one-sixth of the retarded speed needed if the Earth was moving around the sun. The conclusion, as Michelson notes above, should have been that the Earth isn’t moving around the sun.
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