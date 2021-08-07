CDC Publishes 'Green Zone' Concentration Camp Protocol, Preparing Masses Imprisonment

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The CDC is getting ready to transport "high risk" people to 'internment' camps, where they will be segregated for long periods of time.
Find the document here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
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