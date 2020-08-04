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How to Defeat the Fear of Poverty
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11 views • August 04, 2020
A lot of people believe that more money equals more happiness, but the link between money and happiness is actually the opposite: The more you give away, the happier you become! The fear of poverty prevents us from realizing this truth, and if you let this fear push you around, you'll be a slave to money for your whole life, and you'll never be happy. But if you embrace poverty, you'll discover freedom in life which no amount of money can buy. This video (based on the teachings of Jesus) offers practical steps to help you to discover this freedom.
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