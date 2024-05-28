Create New Account
Bartiromo asks Gen. Keane why the US is ‘constantly protecting the bad guys’
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

Bartiromo asks Gen. Keane why the US is ‘constantly protecting the bad guys’  |  Senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) reacts to the Rafah air strikes, the Biden administration reportedly pressing allies not to confront Iran on its nuclear program and Rep. Michael McCaul's trip to Taiwan.

maria bartiromo general jack keane isreal hamas war

