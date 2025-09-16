Exposing the truth about "antidepressants" with Dr. Joanna Moncrieff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tudor Dixon sits down with Dr. Joanna Moncrieff to challenge the widely accepted narrative surrounding antidepressants. Together, they examine whether depression is truly caused by a serotonin imbalance and uncover the often-overlooked consequences of these medications. The discussion delves into the rising use of antidepressants—especially among teenagers—and the hidden costs, from emotional numbness to sexual dysfunction. They also question the pharmaceutical industry’s influence in shaping public perception and prescribing practices.