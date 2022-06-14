Sam Sorbo | How to Stand Up Against the Mandates, the Marxist Indoctrination and the Monkeypox Mania

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Why Was This Document Created by the Nuclear Threat Initiative?
https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf – See Page 12
Playbook for Home Learning Conference - Learn More At: www.SamSorbo.com
The Next Movie - Miracle In East Texas (Based on a True Story): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVgPHEtCsw4
Holly Meek - A Christian mom trying to provide for her family
Britt Singleton - An Airforce veteran
Support Holly and Britt Today’s Legal Fight Today:
www.GoGetFunding.com/StopTheShot
Holly Meek | Why Now Is the Time to Fight Back for Your Constitutional Rights
Learn More About the Company Forcing the COVID-19 Vaccines - https://www.takeda.com/en-us/
Watch the Full Length Original May 29, 2022 Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcjxMfD3GqI
Learn More About Monkeypox Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/monkeypox/#scroll-content
Why Was This Document Created by the Nuclear Threat Initiative?
https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf – See Page 12
Step 1 - Go to - www.ProsecuteNow.com
Step 2 - Go to - www.DavidMartin.World
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation