Syria published a drone video of Russia's Khmeimim airbase

Syrian media under the new authorities have published a drone video of Russia's Khmeimim airbase for the first time.

The situation at the Khmeimim airbase seems normal, with personnel performing routine duties and vehicles operating as usual.

Air defense and radar positions are visible, along with Su-34 and Su-24M bombers, Su-35 fighters in hangars, and transport aircraft An-124 and Il-76 in the footage.

