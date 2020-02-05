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Daniel Estulin: ISIS is an Instrument of Anglo-American Empire
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24 views • February 05, 2020
We speak with Daniel Estulin about ISIS and how it is used as an instrument by the Anglo-American empire. We also discuss his latest thoughts on Syria, Bilderberg, the economy, the media and his new Bilderberg documentary.
Bilderberg Film Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzT_nhmLJTM
*Please forgive the shaky video, the table where we were sitting was not very stable.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
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Bilderberg Film Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzT_nhmLJTM
*Please forgive the shaky video, the table where we were sitting was not very stable.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
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