Kevin Nichols Shares How To Buy Equity in Investments With Life Settlements

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My guest in this episode is Kevin Nichols. Kevin is the managing partner at Penumbra Solutions. Penumbra Funds invest in hundreds of Senior Life Settlement insurance policies. With a target yield in the low double digits, no market risks, no premium calls, professional management, and funds locked up safely in escrow, this might be the best investment you have never heard of!
Check out the free webinar at www.thepenumbraplan.com passcode "penumbra".
Interview Links:
Penumbra Solutions Webinar https://thepenumbraplan.com/
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