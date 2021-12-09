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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Nuremberg 2.0 "This Is a pandemic of PCR Tests" (Subtitulos Español)
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51 views • December 09, 2021
Los juicios de Nuremberg 2.0 (Coronavirus) han comenzado Dr. Reiner Fuellmich dice- "El virus está ahí, pero no es más peligroso que la gripe común, incluso la OMS está de acuerdo con eso, pero la prueba de PCR no puede decirnos nada sobre las infecciones. Esto es una mentira. Cualquiera que diga otra cosa miente. Y finalmente. Dado que la prueba de PCR es la única base para esta pandemia, no hay base. No tenemos pandemia". Tenemos una pandemia de pruebas de PCR. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X94aR83KM8I&;ab_channel=nadyagutkovitch
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