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Will Our Faith Prevail?
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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14 views • January 08, 2021
"Our incredible journey is only just beginning."

It may be that Yahweh is showing us that there is a better way than storming the White House. His Way is which, no soul would be lost in the victory. Will we hear Him?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7evOBf_E80&;feature=youtu.be - Flash Point
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjO6VvN5CXw&;feature=youtu.be - You are about to witness one of the greatest acts of GOD of our time... Chris Yoon
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-07-trump-did-not-concede-lin-wood-traitors-to-be-arrested.html
https://lbry.tv/@TheWhiteHouse:2/a-message-from-president-donald-j-2:d
Lindsey "Weasel" Graham at 43 seconds into the video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Hifxf1D4LM - Hodge Twins

Uncensored - The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV -

Censored - The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV -

Email me: [email protected]

Vist me for your dose of "The Other News You May Not Have Heard," with Hummingbird027 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hummingbird027:0

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hummingbird027/

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=17686269

Come see me at Parler - @Hummingbird027

LBRY.TV - https://lbry.tv/@Hummingbird027:0

MeWe - mewe.com/i/hummingbird8

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Hummingbird027
https://rumble.com/vc5fj9-uncensored-the-other-news-youll-never-hear-on-tv-12-23-2020.html

Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.

John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.

John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.

If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:

Paypal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY

Paypal: send to [email protected]
(Choose friends & family)

C/O - Christine
P.O. Box 52
Palmer, AK. 99645

My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!!!
Keywords
blackwhiteholy spiritlovesalvationprayergreenyeshuafaithyahwehdemonsfastingrepentancehateblueredjoysadyellowbetrayalpurpleviolet
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