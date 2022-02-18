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Don't Let Them Kill The Kids*
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73 views • February 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Courtesy of Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr Vernon Coleman explains, analyses and destroys the UK Government's plan to jab 5-year-olds with a poisonous drug.
Dr Vernon Coleman is the world's leading expert on iatrogenesis and drug side effects.
For more truths, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/don-039-t-let-them-kill-the-kids_agt7kEcS534G5Xc.html
Courtesy of Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr Vernon Coleman explains, analyses and destroys the UK Government's plan to jab 5-year-olds with a poisonous drug.
Dr Vernon Coleman is the world's leading expert on iatrogenesis and drug side effects.
For more truths, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/don-039-t-let-them-kill-the-kids_agt7kEcS534G5Xc.html
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