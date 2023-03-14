I Grandi Misteri dell'Energia - Datazione - Misura delle informazioni relative all'età della materia 14 Marzo 2023

Mostriamo come si misura correttamente l'età della materia;
tutte le informazioni sono disponibili a livello energetico, tutto sta a conoscere il metodo giusto per intercettarle e leggerle.
Col sistema che vedete nel video si può datare quindi qualsiasi oggetto, materia, di qualunque tipo.
Track: Crossing the Universe
Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com
