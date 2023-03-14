Create New Account
I Grandi Misteri dell'Energia - Datazione - Misura delle informazioni relative all'età della materia 14 Marzo 2023
83 views
Dino Tinelli
Published Yesterday |

Mostriamo come si misura correttamente l'età della materia; tutte le informazioni sono disponibili a livello energetico, tutto sta a conoscere il metodo giusto per intercettarle e leggerle. Col sistema che vedete nel video si può datare quindi qualsiasi oggetto, materia, di qualunque tipo. Track: Crossing the Universe Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com

Keywords
energiapendolothe secrets of the worldegizibacchette

