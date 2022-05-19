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Babylon is fallen: Jezebel is alive today
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237 views • May 19, 2022
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Credits to brother Jim for producing this video. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.
In 1 Kings, we read about Jezebel and how she launched Baal or sun worship and persecuted and killed God’s prophets.
The spirit of Jezebel is alive today through the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which upholds sun worship practices.
In Revelation 17:1-5, the whore of Babylon is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which sits on the seven hills of Rome. She is “[...] arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.”
Notice how the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is decked with gold and precious stones and how her cardinals are dressed in purple and scarlet color!
The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is united with the Vatican to constitute a state and church union where the antichrist pope resides and manipulates world affairs through various groups including the Club of Rome, which divides the world into ten kingdoms. The kings of these ten kingdoms give their allegiance to the Roman pontiff or antichrist pope (Revelation 17:12) to create satan’s new world order, which is satan’s sadistic counterfeit version of the kingdom of God.
This is the same church organization – and her Protestant and SDA daughters – which the Father says in Revelation 18:4-5 to “Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.” God’s warning is followed by the Roman church’s destruction in Revelation 19:2.
GET OUT OF BABYLON! Get out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her harlots including the Protestant, Orthodox and even, the SDA churches.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to brother Jim for producing this video. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.
In 1 Kings, we read about Jezebel and how she launched Baal or sun worship and persecuted and killed God’s prophets.
The spirit of Jezebel is alive today through the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which upholds sun worship practices.
In Revelation 17:1-5, the whore of Babylon is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which sits on the seven hills of Rome. She is “[...] arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.”
Notice how the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is decked with gold and precious stones and how her cardinals are dressed in purple and scarlet color!
The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is united with the Vatican to constitute a state and church union where the antichrist pope resides and manipulates world affairs through various groups including the Club of Rome, which divides the world into ten kingdoms. The kings of these ten kingdoms give their allegiance to the Roman pontiff or antichrist pope (Revelation 17:12) to create satan’s new world order, which is satan’s sadistic counterfeit version of the kingdom of God.
This is the same church organization – and her Protestant and SDA daughters – which the Father says in Revelation 18:4-5 to “Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.” God’s warning is followed by the Roman church’s destruction in Revelation 19:2.
GET OUT OF BABYLON! Get out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her harlots including the Protestant, Orthodox and even, the SDA churches.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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