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Whatever the enemy does to us happens to them instead. God will scatter our enemies in utter defeat.
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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43 views • May 24, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). Whenever Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO spy on us real Christians and surveillance us 24 hours and slander us and put “thorn in the flesh” entities in us to sabotage & steal thoughts, then God exposes all of Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO’s crimes and secrets and plans and betrayal and “Order 666” treachery and plans to destroy & subjugate the universe to the 6 billion humans and the universe and heaven instead. Whenever they bankrupt us and destroy our income and savings and assets, God destroys their revenues & incomes and bankrupts them. Whenever they attack us, they get attacked and destroyed. Whenever they curse us, they get cursed. When they try to make us stumble and fall, they end up stumbling and falling. When they ruin our lives, their lives get ruined. When they go back in time to tell their minions to attack us and destroy our lives and make us sin against God, then God destroys their future. Whenever they try to manipulate our minds to sabotage us, God has their minds manipulated to destroy themselves and benefit us. However, God make us stronger and healthier and spiritually wealthier and purer and more dedicated and more devastating to them. God can use one man to destroy Satan Lucifer and the entire armies of hell, when they start attacking his children, and touching his anointed and trying to harm his prophets, and waging war against his kingdom’s ambassadors in an act of war against God. Lure them in to attack, so that they will all get destroyed before we get raptured, just as the Word of God says. Those who bless God’s children are blessed. End of transmission…

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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