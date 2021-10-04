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NBA PLAYER DRAYMOND GREEN SPEAKS OUT AGAINST COVID VACCINE AND THE CONSTANT POLITICIZATION OF IT.
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170 views • October 04, 2021
NBA player Draymond Green speaks out against COVID vaccine and the constant politicization of it.
It’s great to see some prominent sportsmen speak out in defence of freedom.
https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/6981
It’s great to see some prominent sportsmen speak out in defence of freedom.
https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/6981
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