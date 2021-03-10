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If it ain't Joe, who is running the show? | Chris Salcedo
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50 views • March 10, 2021
Chris Salcedo on the strings being pulled behind the scenes in the Biden Administration, Joe Biden's gaffe sessions, the 'cute' relationship between the Biden team and the 'mainstream media' and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show' weekdays at 5PM ET.
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