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Why Lockdowns and School Lockouts Are Bad, 3167
The Still Report
The Still Report
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6 views • August 07, 2020
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the virus.
It is slowly becoming clear that the lockdowns are probably the most damaging and controversial result of the COVID-19 response in the United States. Going for herd immunity would have been the best way to deal with the COVID-19 virus. And it won’t be stopped until herd immunity has been achieved. But instead, we allowed ourselves to be panicked by the MSM for their own anti-Trump reasons.
Former New York Times reporter, Alex Berenson, author of “Unreported Truths of COVID” explained on Laura Ingraham’s show last night that this was the thinking of the top experts in the field for the last decade.
[insert from: “… to “… dying from flu.”
If you only take away one fact from this video, please memorize this 9-second clip and repeat to everyone you come in touch with:
[insert again rewind from: “The CDC says…” to “… complete failure.”]
Worse than that, it is raw propaganda spewed out by the left wing media combine in the United States, united by their desire to install a communist totalitarian state in the U.S. and send President Trump to the showers.
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
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laura ingrahamherd immunitycovid 19alex berenson
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