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Coming After the Children
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41 views • March 20, 2021
The Forces of Darkness have come into the light and have exposed the demonic plans they have for our children. They are using the public school system, the Children's court and foster systems too promote their evil agenda. Protect your children get them out of the public school system and teach them in the power of the Word of God.
The War between the Seed of the Women and the Seed of the Serpent is now out in the open!
The War between the Seed of the Women and the Seed of the Serpent is now out in the open!
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