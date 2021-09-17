D.BUZZ FEATURES : ENHANCED SHARING

Social media is about being social and broadcasting your voice around the world. We have added additional sharing features to empower you to repost and publish your content on various other social media platforms.



If you look on the right-hand side of the buzz next to the payout, You will see three dots connected with lines these is the sharing icon.



When you click this icon you be brought up with additional sharing options. Just select the platform you wish to share in a pop-up window will open.



Additional Points :

Be sure to double check the social media account that you are logged innto before sharing the platform.

If you're not logged into that specific social media platform you'll be asked to login before you can share.

Consider copying and pasting the URL of the buzz as well into your share.

D.Buzz Features :

The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.



Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.



Thank you for being part of our community.