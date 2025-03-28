Moldovan Authorities Arrest Gagauzia’s Leader in Political Crackdown - she wanted closer ties with Russia - so now arrested

Moldovan Authorities Arrest Gagauzia’s Leader in Political Crackdown

A court in Chisinau has ordered the arrest of Gagauzia’s elected leader, Yevgenia Gutsul, for 20 days in a politically motivated attack on the autonomy of the region. Following the ruling, Gutsul declared, “Today, Gagauzia has been decapitated.”

Gutsul, who has been a vocal advocate for Gagauzia’s rights and closer ties with Russia, was detained on accusations of corruption and alleged illegal financing.

Her lawyer confirmed that the defense will appeal the decision.

Earlier reports indicated that the hearing in Gutsul’s case was scheduled for March 31.