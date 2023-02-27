https://gettr.com/post/p29vn24347f
2023.02.27 The CCP kidnapped not only the American politics and business circles but also all aspects of the U.S., and the suicide of Thomas was the start of the financial explosion.
CCP绑架的不仅仅是美国政商，而是绑架了美国的方方面面，托马斯自杀就是一个爆雷的开始。
