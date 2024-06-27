BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Natural Solution for Hot Flashes with Guest Sherry Fowle
56 views • 10 months ago

Ladies, are you tired of not sleeping well, experiencing night sweats and fatigue?  If so – listen up! As we age, our hormone levels decline which can cause a host of unpleasant symptoms. Fortunately, there are natural solutions that can help you feel better.

Many physicians prescribe birth control pills to attempt to “balance your hormones,” but birth control pills are counterfeit hormones that don’t solve the underlying cause of your symptoms, plus have many negative side effects. You need bioidentical hormones that are identical to the ones made by your body.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Sherry Fowle, as they discuss how visiting the Hotze Health & Wellness Center over 12 years ago changed her life! Not only did Sherry feel like she was being listened to and understood, but her symptoms resolved in just a matter of weeks and she is now full of energy.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

natural healthwomens healthfatiguehot flashesdr steven hotzewellness revolution
