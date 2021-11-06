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ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES. DEAD 4 DAYS AFTER THE VACCINE HE WAS ONLY 28 YEARS OLD...HE WANTED TO BE FREE
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233 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Fat News. He didn't have to suffer for months like some. He posted on social media: "You can hold out if you want but you wont have much freedom". Well he is free now. He said getting the vaccine did not make him a sheep. OK if you say so but it made you a corpse. More videos you might want to see:
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