ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES. DEAD 4 DAYS AFTER THE VACCINE HE WAS ONLY 28 YEARS OLD...HE WANTED TO BE FREE

Source: Fat News. He didn't have to suffer for months like some. He posted on social media: "You can hold out if you want but you wont have much freedom". Well he is free now. He said getting the vaccine did not make him a sheep. OK if you say so but it made you a corpse. More videos you might want to see:More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)Another black eyed child. Is anyone noticing this? How about nurses in maternity wards? Anyone?’ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Rub