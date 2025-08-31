© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'DARK DAYS' AWAIT ISRAEL — Yemen's chairman of Supreme Political Council vows revenge for Houthi gov. PM after assassination by Israel
Al-Mashat says assassination of Al-Rahwi was nothing but a 'stroke of luck'.
We pledge to God and Yemeni people, we will take revenge and make from the depths of our wounds, we will make victory — Al-Mashat
Source @Intel Republic
