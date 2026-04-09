CEASEFIRE COLLAPSING: Iran Keeps Strait of Hormuz CLOSED

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The US-Iran ceasefire is already crumbling just hours after it was announced. Israel continues heavy strikes on Lebanon, explosions rock the region, and tensions threaten to drag the US back into war.Trump’s deal under fire. Netanyahu pushing forward. Iran issuing new threats.Is this the spark that reignites the Middle East conflict?Watch for full analysis and live updates. What do you think — will this ceasefire survive the next 24 hours?Drop your thoughts below #Ceasefire #Iran #Israel #BreakingNews #Trump