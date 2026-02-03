💥Independent American journalist, human rights activist and our dear friend Christopher Helali (warriorofnorth_en) visited several settlements in Kursk region

Mr. Helali visited Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Pogrebki, Malaya Loknya and Sudzha. These are the settlements where Ukrainian soldiers committed numerous war crimes against civilians.

“Those who took part in these crimes must be held accountable for them”

- stated Helali after visiting these villages.

North Wind (warriorofnorth_en) in collaboration with DDGeopolitics

Adding, from last night:

JUST IN! Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed Monday to testify in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation, backing down just days before a planned House vote to hold them in criminal contempt of Congress.

For months, the Clintons refused to comply with subpoenas from Committee Chairman James Comer, calling them invalid and unenforceable. They claimed Comer was using the investigation to politically target them as President Trump’s adversaries and vowed to fight the subpoenas indefinitely.

That stance collapsed after some Democrats joined Republicans to advance a contempt recommendation — a rare step toward referring the Clintons to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

In an email Monday evening, the Clintons’ attorneys said they would appear for depositions on “mutually agreeable dates” and urged the House to drop the contempt vote scheduled for Wednesday.