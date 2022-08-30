Securing Elections in Michigan

Michigan’s Election Integrity Force (EIF) (https://frankspeech.com/video/michigan-election-fraud-moment-truth-summit) is leading the way to ensure the state’s transparent and secure elections. Representing that organization, Sandy Kiesel detailed EIF’s data analysis findings at Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth” Election Summit in Springfield, Missouri, held August 20-21.





Kiesel’s organization has gathered some 400,000 signatures from citizens who want to secure the vote through measures such as forcing voter IDs, limiting drop boxes and curtailing “Zuckerbucks” and third-party election funding. EIF (https://electionintegrityforce.com) also successfully challenged fraudulent ballots prior to this year’s Michigan primary.





How does the organization know where to look for fraud? EIF has analyzed the state’s qualified voter file – the list of those who get to vote in upcoming elections. It has been an expensive process, as large fees are attached to each Freedom of Information Act request. Kiesel says that officials often drag their feet, and there are no refunds for information “not found.” However, there is damning evidence in the state data EIF has managed to recover:





One million more registered voters in Michigan than state-issued driver’s licenses;

-500,000 more registered voters than citizens of voting age population;

-475,000 registered voters with disqualifying National Change of Address issues;

-55,000 votes recorded late, contrary to state law, or lost altogether;

-Four million voter histories altered, including that of Michigan’s governor, along with other destruction of data by elected officials.





Despite these anomalies, Kiesel has been criticized as having radical beliefs because of her vocal support of cleaning up the qualified voter file. That’s likely because her state is a member of ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center, an organization that purports to help states clean up their voter rolls. (George Soros provided ERIC’s seed money.) Since Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took office and enrolled her state in ERIC, over-registration of voters has skyrocketed. That helps explain some of the anomalies listed above.





Benson bent over backwards in 2020 to enact measures that EIF says opened the door to fraud. She suspended signature verification on mail-in ballots and mailed thousands of unsolicited applications for ballots throughout the state.





It is therefore no surprise that EIF has witnessed massive pushback in the fight to secure future elections. Kiesel reported that one sheriff had to cancel investigations into criminal activity associated with his county’s elections because state police confiscated machines.





Kiesel spoke with The New American at the election summit about her experiences and what the future holds.





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