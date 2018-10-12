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12/10/18 #EUARMY: EU (UN) Police State, #LeakinComey Tre_son, UN (EU) Migration War Plan #4thBucket
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14 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/10/18 Why wasn't GW B_sh at his father's side at his death? How did GhwB really die? When? Why was BHO in Houston the day before B_sh's "death"? Meanwhile, the first deployment of Macron's EU Army is against the people of the European Union living in France and Belgium. Exactly. We all must stand with the brave people of Europe standing up against the gl_balist regime (Frexit!) attempting to permanently destroy their ways of life, as well as with the people of the UK fighting for Br_xit!
You can read Lyin' Leakin' C_mey's Dec. 7 "testimony" here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/08/transcript-of-james-comey-joint-session-deposition-to-congress-pdf-embed/
EU Army tanks in France:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-09/eu-army-france-riot-control-vehicles-bearing-eu-flag-stoke-speculation-over
The Global Pact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is signed by 164 UN member countries:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/12/members-adopt-global-migration-pact-181210092353957.html
https://hiiraan.com/news4/2018/Nov/161204/australia_joins_us_israel_in_refusing_to_sign_un_migration_pact.aspx
http://humansarefree.com/2018/05/the-destruction-of-europe-muslim.html
Did Presc_tt B_sh, funder of the Nazi regime, adopt the son of the Nazi-spy and accountant of Nikola Tesla, G_orge Scherff:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/18/spiritcooking-barbara-bush-and-the-birth-of-a-moonchild-matriarchalsatanism-at-work/
Please support the work of Neon Revolt!
If you are seeing this Monday night, you can participate in the free educational call with the founders of NLA that begins at 7pm EST!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Free classes on the Constitution and Common Law! #MAGA!
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and may we all support the #YELLOWJACKET Revolution in the EU! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
12/10/18 Why wasn't GW B_sh at his father's side at his death? How did GhwB really die? When? Why was BHO in Houston the day before B_sh's "death"? Meanwhile, the first deployment of Macron's EU Army is against the people of the European Union living in France and Belgium. Exactly. We all must stand with the brave people of Europe standing up against the gl_balist regime (Frexit!) attempting to permanently destroy their ways of life, as well as with the people of the UK fighting for Br_xit!
You can read Lyin' Leakin' C_mey's Dec. 7 "testimony" here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/08/transcript-of-james-comey-joint-session-deposition-to-congress-pdf-embed/
EU Army tanks in France:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-09/eu-army-france-riot-control-vehicles-bearing-eu-flag-stoke-speculation-over
The Global Pact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is signed by 164 UN member countries:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/12/members-adopt-global-migration-pact-181210092353957.html
https://hiiraan.com/news4/2018/Nov/161204/australia_joins_us_israel_in_refusing_to_sign_un_migration_pact.aspx
http://humansarefree.com/2018/05/the-destruction-of-europe-muslim.html
Did Presc_tt B_sh, funder of the Nazi regime, adopt the son of the Nazi-spy and accountant of Nikola Tesla, G_orge Scherff:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/18/spiritcooking-barbara-bush-and-the-birth-of-a-moonchild-matriarchalsatanism-at-work/
Please support the work of Neon Revolt!
If you are seeing this Monday night, you can participate in the free educational call with the founders of NLA that begins at 7pm EST!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Free classes on the Constitution and Common Law! #MAGA!
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and may we all support the #YELLOWJACKET Revolution in the EU! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
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