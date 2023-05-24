BREAKING! Hundreds Of Undercover Feds Were In The Crowd On Jan 6th!

May 23, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowSince the day of the riots, chaos and vandalism that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, speculation has swirled about the presence of undercover federal agents among the protesters. Now the Biden administration is admitting that dozens of Justice Department plants were present on January 6th, as well as dozens more FBI agents, Secret Service agents and who knows how many other law enforcement personnel.
Jimmy notes that he has been consistent in his insistence that January 6 was a fed operation from the start and that this latest revelation represents complete vindication for that belief.
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...
Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...
WATCH / LISTEN FREE:
Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com
Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...
SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:
Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/
Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-s...
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.