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The David Knight Show (18August20 Full Show)
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22 views • August 18, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:16:53 “It’s da numbahs”, says Fauci. No, it’s computer models that are no better than Tarot cards in Colorado and phony “hot spots” in FL & TX. The numbahs game is a con game. Here’s how the con men are conning you
— 00:31:47 Trump pardons Susan B Anthony - this is NOT Babylon Bee. Pastor shows that the path out of this is local, principled leadership — not federal elections
— 00:39:16 Banks are shutting ATMs in Australia. It’s a global push to cashless society. Here’s why…
— 00:56:14 Sharon Stone embodies the agitprop talking points to demonize those who don’t wear masks, blaming them for her sister’s COVID. Meanwhile, the science and the lawsuits to stop mask mandates
— 01:04:31 DNC unconventional convention — not LIVE but LIFELESS. The reviews are hilarious
— 01:21:15 Biden plummets in polls. Is it the riots or Kamala? Or both!
— 01:29:06 2020 Election Goes Postal — rage, unions, insolvency, conspiracies! And you thought the post office was dull.
— 01:51:06 Why would the Post Office file a patent for “blockchain voting” just before the pandemic started? Was it a plan to have them control the election? Can they be trusted?
— 01:58:20 When Democrats are in power you LOSE power — electricity, guns, businesses, jobs. California admits renewal energy is causing blackouts. Austin takes money from cops gives to Planned Parenthood
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:16:53 “It’s da numbahs”, says Fauci. No, it’s computer models that are no better than Tarot cards in Colorado and phony “hot spots” in FL & TX. The numbahs game is a con game. Here’s how the con men are conning you
— 00:31:47 Trump pardons Susan B Anthony - this is NOT Babylon Bee. Pastor shows that the path out of this is local, principled leadership — not federal elections
— 00:39:16 Banks are shutting ATMs in Australia. It’s a global push to cashless society. Here’s why…
— 00:56:14 Sharon Stone embodies the agitprop talking points to demonize those who don’t wear masks, blaming them for her sister’s COVID. Meanwhile, the science and the lawsuits to stop mask mandates
— 01:04:31 DNC unconventional convention — not LIVE but LIFELESS. The reviews are hilarious
— 01:21:15 Biden plummets in polls. Is it the riots or Kamala? Or both!
— 01:29:06 2020 Election Goes Postal — rage, unions, insolvency, conspiracies! And you thought the post office was dull.
— 01:51:06 Why would the Post Office file a patent for “blockchain voting” just before the pandemic started? Was it a plan to have them control the election? Can they be trusted?
— 01:58:20 When Democrats are in power you LOSE power — electricity, guns, businesses, jobs. California admits renewal energy is causing blackouts. Austin takes money from cops gives to Planned Parenthood
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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