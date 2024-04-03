Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4/3/24 WSK, Israel North/UK, APEP, Doppler Radar, NASA, Eclipse
channel image
You Are Free TV
1235 Subscribers
96 views
Published 14 hours ago

4/3/24: Israel escalates its status as a Rogue State with the murder of WSK volunteers in Gaza, the bombing of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus and the killing of a top Iranian General. Meanwhile, NASA plans to send APEP sounding rockets into the path of the eclipse on 4/8 to test the effects of Sun-dimming on Satellite communications being interrupted in the ionosphere, while Doppler Radar was brought offline across the USA. APEP= The Serpent God of Evil in Ancient Egypt...


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Pray for Rep Lauren Boebert! (R-CO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/lauren-boebert-undergoes-emergency-surgery-is-diagnosed-rare/


Take Action! Expel Gallagher! 202-225-3121

Gallagher/Buck/Uniparty plot to end House GOP Majority:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/emerald-robinson-what-mike-gallagher-uniparty-are-plotting/


Trump Rally Replay in Green Bay WI:

https://rumble.com/v4lqa1t-live-president-donald-j.-trump-to-hold-a-rally-in-green-bay-wisconsin-4224.html


WSK volunteers murdered by IDF:

https://nationalfile.com/israeli-forces-track-target-and-kill-aid-workers-in-unforgivable-attack/


Jose Andres stars at relaunch of CGI 2023:

https://apnews.com/article/clinton-global-initiative-matt-damon-jose-andres-365b3d3572cff6e8a110b6442ccf525e


World Central Kitchen: The CGI Path of Corruption:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Central_Kitchen


Zelensky: Ukraine to be "A Big Israel"

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/zelenskyy-wants-ukraine-to-be-a-big-israel-heres-a-road-map/


Devil Comet to be visible during 3/8 Eclipse:

https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/life/2024/03/27/devil-comet-2024-solar-eclipse-viewing/73099227007/


NASA launching APEP Rockets into Eclipse:

https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/skywatching/nasa-to-launch-sounding-rockets-into-moons-shadow-during-solar-eclipse/


Apep: The Egyptian God of Evil & Destruction:

https://egyptian-history.com/blogs/egyptian-gods/apophis-the-serpent-of-chaos


Pray for protection of TXSolarEclipse Fest:

https://txsolareclipsefest.com/


Detox Biosyn Nano w/Diane Kazer:

https://dianekazer.com/


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content


Prayer Wave ongoing to defeat Cartel Babylon and Free Humanity!

You Are Free!!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket