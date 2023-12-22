Dr. Peter McCullough | “White Lung” Debunked | The Wellness Company | The COVID Emergency Kit | The Medical Emergency Kit | Be Prepared

Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes back to the show Dr. Peter McCullough to debunk the “White Lung” propaganda coming out of China and now in Ohio. He explains what it really is and how to easily treat it. He shares how soon we will be able to measure the spike protein load in our bodies and explains how it is massively higher after being injected versus the virus alone. Dr. McCullough shares his two world renown protocols for preventing and treating COVID and concludes by sharing how we can be prepared for any virus, bacteria or future “plandemic” by going to The Wellness Company today (twc.health/mission) and ordering The Medical Emergency and The Covid Emergency Kit.

