All over Europe, farmers are staging massive protests against their own governments, who seem determined to put them out of business via tyrannical Net Zero/Agenda 2030 policies that nobody voted for or consented to.
If the farmers perish, we all perish. They need your support now more than ever.
Whose side are you on?
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.