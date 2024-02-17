Create New Account
All over Europe, farmers are staging massive protests against their own governments
Published 19 hours ago

All over Europe, farmers are staging massive protests against their own governments, who seem determined to put them out of business via tyrannical Net Zero/Agenda 2030 policies that nobody voted for or consented to.

If the farmers perish, we all perish. They need your support now more than ever.

Whose side are you on?

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

nwosatanicagenda 2030one world governmentnet zero agenda

