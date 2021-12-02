Jocko Willink | Joe Rogan Excerpt from Podcast # 1740

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Taken from JRE #1740 w/Jocko Willink
Jocko Willink is a decorated retired Navy SEAL officer, author of the book Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, and co-founder of Echelon Front, where he is a leadership instructor, speaker, and executive coach. His podcast, The Jocko Podcast, is also available for download via Apple Podcasts & Stitcher. @Jocko Podcast
See full podcast at https://open.spotify.com/episode/1utiTB2HB5GGnYGX3gtgTP?si=093a2b42cc054d6e&;nd=1