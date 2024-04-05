Is Happiness the Highest State of Enlightenment?

Weekly LIVE Satsang & Meditation: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events 🌟





Everyone seeks happiness, but it is not the highest state of Enlighentment. Happiness is more on the emotional level, subject to causality as it comes and goes. Contentment is much more durable, it is a transcendental quality that doesn't rely on circumstances.





Sat Mindo is a spiritual teacher, author, and founder of New Humanity Divine Life, an international organization of Self-Realization and Divine Living. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide in opening up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, Divine, and Natural Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.





Sat Mindo invites you to surrender to the "IS-ness" of life and realize THAT which has always been here, ever-present, loving, and radiant.





There are now 45 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students.





Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Self-Realization, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness).





Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsang, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





