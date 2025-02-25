BrightLearn - The Final Countdown by Aaron R. Day

In his book, "The Final Countdown," Aaron R. Day paints a haunting vision of a future dominated by CBDCs, warning of a dystopian world where freedom is eroded by government control and surveillance. Day illustrates how CBDCs and social credit systems could enable total control over citizens' financial lives, restricting basic needs like housing, healthcare, and travel based on monitored behavior. He argues that globalist institutions are pushing CBDCs as a tool to consolidate power, with China's social credit system serving as a chilling example. Day offers hope, advocating for decentralized financial systems and self-custody of assets like cryptocurrencies, gold, and silver as a path to resistance.





