How is Zelensky Going to React to this Public with Continuous Attacks and Threats, Like This? - 072522

"There will be a new Maidan!"





◾️The wife of a soldier of the Ukrainian Army goes on a rant about how the deputies of the Ukrainian Rada are looting the country, giving themselves a pay rise, while pensioners and families can't pay their bills and the soldiers risk their lives for a misery.





◾️In the end she threatens the Ukrainian deputies with saying that in 2013 no one knew how to use weapons (during Maidan) but now many women are trained (for a new more violent Maidan).





◾️How is Zelensky going to react to this public and continuous attacks and threats?