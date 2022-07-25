How is Zelensky Going to React to this Public with Continuous Attacks and Threats, Like This? - 072522

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"There will be a new Maidan!"
◾️The wife of a soldier of the Ukrainian Army goes on a rant about how the deputies of the Ukrainian Rada are looting the country, giving themselves a pay rise, while pensioners and families can't pay their bills and the soldiers risk their lives for a misery.
◾️In the end she threatens the Ukrainian deputies with saying that in 2013 no one knew how to use weapons (during Maidan) but now many women are trained (for a new more violent Maidan).
◾️How is Zelensky going to react to this public and continuous attacks and threats?